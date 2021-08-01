Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce sales of $34.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The company has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

