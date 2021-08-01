Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 22,677 Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Green Agriculture were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CGA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. China Green Agriculture, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 57.09%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.