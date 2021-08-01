Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $226,000 in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after buying an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after buying an additional 495,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CryoLife by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

CryoLife stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $195,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

