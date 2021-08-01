Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 193,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,422,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.09 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

