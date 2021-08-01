Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 22,061 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ACHV opened at $7.31 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.