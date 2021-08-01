Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 214,035 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

