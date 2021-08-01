Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,781 Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 45.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Universal Security Instruments were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.88. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

