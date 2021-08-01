Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) Insider James Sterling Sells 12,000 Shares

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX) insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79), for a total value of £181,800 ($237,522.86).

James Sterling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of Renalytix AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £180,000 ($235,171.15).

Renalytix AI stock opened at GBX 1,125 ($14.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. Renalytix AI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 325.20 ($4.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,220 ($15.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £812.22 million and a P/E ratio of -38.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.15.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

