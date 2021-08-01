Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 51.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.