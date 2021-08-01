Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.25 ($45.00).

RNO opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.85.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

