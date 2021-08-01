Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RNECY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

