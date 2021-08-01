Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

ELMS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

