Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $21.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2022 earnings at $24.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Humana stock opened at $425.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

