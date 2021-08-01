Research Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,199.10, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in NuVasive by 145.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.