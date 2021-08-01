Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 44.21%.

RFP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 699,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $17.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

