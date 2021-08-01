Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$83.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TSE QSR traded up C$4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$85.12. 870,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,116. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion and a PE ratio of 39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$81.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$67.77 and a 12 month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.80%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

