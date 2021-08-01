Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Critical Comparison

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -111.50% -63.18% Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 320.00%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.34%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 19.38 -$16.77 million ($1.87) -2.01 Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 48.94 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -14.25

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Revolution Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

