Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rexel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price target on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Rexel stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

