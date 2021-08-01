RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RHIM opened at GBX 3,784 ($49.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,244.22. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a €0.50 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

