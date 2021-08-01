Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,400 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 1,491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

RTMVF remained flat at $$8.73 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

