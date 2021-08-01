Robert W. Baird Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $390.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 27.3% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.3% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.