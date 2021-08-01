Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

