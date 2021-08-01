Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
