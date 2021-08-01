Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.58.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

