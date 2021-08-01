Rocket Pool Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $14.31 or 0.00034752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $147.13 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00788407 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00039946 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

