Roth Capital Increases Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target to $15.00

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

LNDC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landec by 43.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Landec by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

