Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at C$13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$628.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.