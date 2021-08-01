Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $127.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22.

