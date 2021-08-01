Royal Bank of Canada Increases Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ICPT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

