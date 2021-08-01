Royal Bank of Canada Increases Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

