Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

