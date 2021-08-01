Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 105,824 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 120.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,047,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

