Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 22,349 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.52.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.