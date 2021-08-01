Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after acquiring an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 105.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

