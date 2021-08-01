Royal Bank of Canada Sells 24,101 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.87% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

