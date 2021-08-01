Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of Saga Communications stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.