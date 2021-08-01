Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Saia stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 321,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.31.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

