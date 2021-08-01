salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $16,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

