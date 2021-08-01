Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.09 ($0.09), with a volume of 5526974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.94 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £57.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.73.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

