Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.