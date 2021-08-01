Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,523,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

