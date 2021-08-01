Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 642,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 694.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 301,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,788. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sasol has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

