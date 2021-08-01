SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 454,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,185.4 days.

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $$14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

