Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,199.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLAF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Schindler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$326.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.88. Schindler has a one year low of $249.25 and a one year high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.