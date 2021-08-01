Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Scholastic worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Scholastic by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHL stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.97. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

