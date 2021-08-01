Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

