Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,039,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $60.81 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,222,588 shares of company stock valued at $69,700,317. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.