Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $522.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

