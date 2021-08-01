Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $48,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $30,700,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $16,037,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Copa stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

