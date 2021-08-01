Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 22,160 Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

CPSR stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

