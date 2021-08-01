Schroder Investment Management Group Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 55.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,786 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vistra were worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vistra by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $5,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $14,144,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

